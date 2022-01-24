Two River Yala Victims Had Pending Cases in Court

Two victims of River Yala had pending cases in court, it has been revealed.

So far three bodies have been identified among them former police officer Peter Kioo Mutuku and his friend Philemon Chepkwony.

The third is that of Erastus Ndirangu, a 45-year-old businessman who went missing in November last year while on his way to Nakuru from Nairobi.

Mutuku, a former General Service Unit officer, was a close friend to Chepkwony. The duo is said to have gone missing on December 2, 2021 as they drove to Kericho. Their hired vehicle was found abandoned in Gilgil.

The two were arrested alongside Timothy Kamonde Kaguru and charged with stealing a lorry belong to the Narok county government. That was back in 2018.

They entered a not guilty plea and were released in 2020 on bond for having stolen an Isuzu FV2 valued at Sh11 million on June 30, 2018.

Mutuku was separately charged with being in possession of 63 fake Sh1,000 notes recovered at his home in Drive Inn, Nairobi.

They faced another charge of illegally possessing ammunition.

Reports indicate that the Yala Subcounty Hospital Mortuary is overwhelmed with unidentified corpses.

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said investigations into the cases are ongoing with DCI sleuths working to expedite the identification process.

