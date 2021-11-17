Two Remandees Who Escaped from Kapsoya Police Station Arrested

Two remandees who escaped from Kapsoya Police Station in Uasin Gishu County have been re-arrested.

According to a police report seen by this writer, Elvis Odhiambo, aged 17, and Mohammed Aden Hussein, 18, were arrested at Manyatta area on Wednesday morning by a joint team of police officers drawn from Uasin Gishu and Kisumu Counties.

The suspects escaped from custody on Thursday, November 11.

They are facing robbery with violence charges at the Eldoret Law Court.

Read: Police Offer Sh60 Million Reward for Arrest of 3 Terror Convicts Who Escaped From Kamiti Prison

The two suspects are held at Kondele Police Station pending transfer to Kapsoya Police Station.

This morning, a joint team of police officers drawn from Uasin Gishu and Kisumu counties rearrested two persons who had escaped from the custody of Kapsoya Police Station on 11th November, 2021. The two, Elvis Odhiambo and Mohammed Aden Hussein, are facing robbery with — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) November 17, 2021

Meanwhile, police are still pursuing three terror convicts who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Prison on Monday.

Police said Musharaf Abdalla Akhulunga aka Zarkawi/Alex/Shukri, Mohamed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo aka Yusuf escaped from the highly guarded correctional facility at around 1am.

DCI boss George Kinoti has offered a Sh60 million reward for any individual with information that may lead to the arrest of the three.

He placed a Sh20 million bounty on the head of each of the convicts.

Read Also: Matiang’i Blames Escape of Three Terror Convicts on Incompetence as Seven Kamiti Warders Arrested

Seven wardens have since been arrested in connection with the escape.

Reacting to the incident, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the escape was a result of laxity and incompetence.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...