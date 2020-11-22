Two Remandees In Kirinyaga Succumb To Covid-19-related Complications

Two remandees at the Wang’uru Police Station in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, have died after testing positive for Covid-19.

This has been confirmed by Kirinyaga County Police Commander Leah Kithei who said three other remandees were also admitted to hospital.

She told Citizen Digital that the five were rushed to Kimbimbi sub-county hospital on Sunday morning but two died while receiving treatment.

The remaining remandees are presently awaiting their COVID-19 results.

