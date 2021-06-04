Two Prisons Officers Among Three Suspects Arrested for Scamming Job Seekers Sh200 Million

DCI detectives have apprehended three more suspects involved in a fake job syndicate.

Among the three were two prison officers beloved to have been recruited by the prime suspect, Grace Nyamohanga.

They are Senior Sergeant Jackson Mureithi Manyara and Corporal Zachary Kimathi Cosmas.

The third suspect is Peter Ngere Githu who is based in Juja.

Hundreds of desperate Kenyans, DCI said, could have lost at least Sh200 million in the hands of the syndicate with the promise of getting jobs in various government parastatals.

For example, sergeant Mureithi collected Sh19 Million from 74 jobseekers, while Corporal Kimathi, collected Sh5.7 Million from 20 jobless Kenyans. Githu scammed 50 jobseekers and made away with Sh16 million.

The three will be arraigned in court on Monday alongside Nyamohanga and Masiaga Slyvester, for obtaining money by false pretenses, making documents without authority, altering false documents and conspiracy to defraud among other charges.

Nyamohanga alias ‘Nasra’ surrendered to authorities a week ago, two days after police linked her to the job scam syndicate.

“The suspect surrendered herself to Serious Crime detectives at DCI headquarters this afternoon. She is currently being processed to appear in court tomorrow, to answer to various charges including obtaining money by false pretenses, forgery & money laundering among other charges,” DCI said.

