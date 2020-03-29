Two Preachers Arrested In Kitengela After They Were Found Conducting Sunday Service

Two preachers were on Sunday morning arrested within the Changombe area, Kitengela, Kajiado County, while conducting a church service.

The two, Paul Nzungula and Peter Kimani of Tabernacle church , were preaching in an empty church.

Reports indicate that the loud sermon attracted a crowd that formed outside the church, curious on whether church services were still ongoing days after religious gatherings were banned in the country over Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The police officers, who were acting on a tip-off, confiscated a speaker, a piano, a mixer and one microphone which will be taken to the court as exhibit.

Kajiado West sub-county police commander Kinyua Mugambi confirmed the arrest saying that the two preachers were later released on police bond.

The police boss said the duo will be arraigned in court at a later date to answer to charges of defying a government directive.

Prior to the arrests, Apostle Paul Nzungula had through the ministry’s Facebook page announced that the church service would be broadcasted on Facebook Live.

The government had on March 22, suspended all church and mosque gatherings to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Today, many Many religious institutions opted to use online platforms including YouTube and TV stations to minister to their members.

So far, Kenya has recorded 38 positive cases of the virus which has left over 30,0000 dead globally and over 600,000 others infected.

One patient has since recovered, two patients have tested negative and are set to undergo another test for confirmation.

