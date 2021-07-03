Two Police Officers Shoot Each Other Along Thika Road

Two police officers are nursing injuries after they shot each other near Quiver Lounge along Thika Road.

According to a police report, constable Festus Musyoka Kavuthi, a DCI officer attached to Starehe Police Station, and constable Lawrence Muturi of Kasarani Police Station shot each other on Friday at around 9.30pm.

Muturi is said to have bumped into Musyoka in the company of a woman identified as Felista Nzisa leading to the exchange of fire.

Musyoka, the OB report indicates, was first to fire. He shot his Kasarani counterpart in the hand.

Muturi then shot Musyoka in the neck and accidentally hit Nzisa in the abdomen.

The woman and Musyoka were rushed to Nehema Uhai Hospital for first aid services. The latter was later taken to Nairobi Hospital after his condition turned critical.

Muturi is said to have sought medical attention at Radiant Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Kasarani DCI officers have since seized their firearms pending a ballistic exam.

