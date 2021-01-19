Two Police Officers, Cashier Arrested Over Robbery At Prime Bank

Two police officers are in custody following a robbery at Prime Bank, Mombasa Road branch on Monday afternoon.

According to DCI director George Kinoti, the officers attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit are being held alongside a cashier.

The officers lost their Scorpion firearms loaded with 60 firearms each which were last evening dumped outside Kiambu Hospital gate.

“…Detectives have recovered the two firearms lost yesterday, following a bank robbery at Prime Bank. The firearms were dropped by a motorbike pillion passenger outside Kiambu Hospital’s gate, shortly before the motorbike disappeared into the darkness,” said Kinoti.

Further to our earlier update, Detectives have recovered the two firearms lost yesterday, following a bank robbery at Prime Bank. The firearms were dropped by a motorbike pillion passenger outside Kiambu Hospital’s gate, shortly before the motorbike disappeared into darkness. pic.twitter.com/zhYhRy2j7d — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 18, 2021

A security guard who witnessed the robbers make away with an unspecified amount of money is nursing an injury on the right arm.

Detectives are holding two Police Officers attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit, following a bank robbery that occurred at Prime Bank, today afternoon. The two are currently undergoing investigative interviewing to establish how they also lost two firearms>>> pic.twitter.com/Dc2QRhwsAm — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 18, 2021

DCI has assured the public that his men are pursuing the six robbers.

