Two More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As 278 New Cases Confirmed In Kenya

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe today addressed the nation from Makueni county where he congratulated the county for its preparedness in handling the Covid-19 crisis.

He said that so far 257 health care workers had been exposed to the virus, 4 of them from Makueni County. Makueni is placed number 12 among the counties that have been affected by the Covid-19 virus.

He thanked the healthcare workers, KMTC and the entire board who had offered their facilities for quarantine including a 300-bed capacity facility at Makindu as an isolation centre for Kenyans infected by the Covid-19.

Kagwe reported that out of 3,053 tests done in the last 24 hours, 278 cases had turned out positive, bringing the total number in the country 8,528.

He also reported that 89 people had been discharged from the quarantine facilities bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,593. Unfortunately, 2 people had succumbed to the disease bringing the total number of fatalities to 169.

He urged the citizens to be responsible especially since the roads had been opened. He said that people travelling between counties should ensure that they continue to wear masks and sanitize.

Kagwe was speaking at an event where Makueni county was gifted essential Covid-19 gear including 3 ventilators, 50,000 gloves, 8,750 protective gear, 1,200 facemasks 125 goggles among others.

