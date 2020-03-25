Two Nairobi County Officials Who Attended State House Meeting Self Quarantine Following Dubai Trip

Two senior city hall officials are in self quarantine after returning from Dubai last week.

Deputy governor nominee and Disaster Management and Coordination CEC Anne Mwenda and her Environment counterpart Larry Wambua attended a State House meeting on Sunday.

They met with governor Mike Sonko and later head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

Also present were other CECs and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohamed Abdala Badi and his deputy Enosh Momanyi.

The officials were supposed to meet up with President Uhuru Kenyatta but he was not around by the time they finished the meeting.

Ms Mwenda has defended herself saying that she did not leave her home prior to the meeting at the house on the hill.

Further, she said, she was tested for coronavirus in Dubai before traveling back to Nairobi.

“I was tested in Dubai and when I arrived I went into self-quarantine until we were told we were urgently needed at State House,” she is quoted by the Nation.

Just to be sure, Ms Mwenda will be taking a repeat test.

“I am doing a repeat test today. I have not displayed any sign. So far so good,” she said on Tuesday.

Mr Wambua, on the other hand noted that Dubai officials carried out rigorous tests before they were allowed to leave.

He also stated that he has not left his home since he returned from the conference.

“In Dubai they do body searches with scanners and if you display any symptoms associated with coronavirus then you are pulled aside and isolated. We went through all that. We were very careful there,” he told the daily.

Nairobi County assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi has also confirmed that three ward representatives are in self quarantine after returning from foreign trips.

Two were in two African countries that have confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the other was in Germany.

Kenya has since confirmed 25 cases of coronavirus and the government expected to announce stricter measures on Wednesday.

