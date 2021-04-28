Two Nabbed in Kilimani with Sh750 Million in Fake Currencies

Two men were on Tuesday nabbed for being in possession of fake currencies worth at least Sh750 million.

The duo, Samuel Maina and Boniface Mungai, were trailed to a Kilimani apartment where police discovered the fake monies.

The fake currencies were in US Dollars of 100 bills totaling 6,820,000 US Dollars, fake Euros 100 bills amounting to 490,000 Euros and fake Kenya shillings notes of 1000 denomination estimated at Sh6.4 million.

At the said apartment, police also found chemicals and fake badges bearing names of UN, Della Rue and National Treasury.

The suspects were also holding bags, machines, two bottles and jerrycans containing unknown liquid, assorted documents, customs reflector jackets, stickers and stamps for various offices with their seals.

According to Nairobi police boss Augustine Nthumbi, officers are probing whether the fake monies had circulated in the market.

They suspect the men were targeting banks and unsuspecting customers.

“We warn anyone against handling such money. It is criminal and has a bad impact on the economy,” he said.

In 2019, Sh300 million fake money was found on the roadside along Ngong Road. In May the same year, nine suspects were nabbed in Kilimani with Sh190 million in fake currencies.

