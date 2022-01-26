Two Murder Suspects Wanted in UK Arrested in Kilimani

Sleuths from the DCI have arrested two murder suspects who are wanted in the United Kingdom (UK) in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

According to detectives, the two, Mohamud Siyad Abdihakim aged 24 and Tariq Kennedy Mangal aged 21 were arrested by Transnational and Organized Crimes detectives following intelligence leads.

Abdihakim was busted at AL-DAR apartments while his accomplice, Tariq was seized from house No. A803 in Mideya Gardens, where they have been hiding since sneaking into the country in 2019.

British officials have been looking for the fugitives to answer to murder charges, after the brutal murder of a young man who was stabbed and left for dead in the U.K.

“Two murder suspects wanted in the United Kingdom have this morning been arrested in Nairobi’s upmarket Kilimani area. The two identified as Mohamud Siyad Abdihakim ,24 and Tariq Kennedy Mangal, 21, were arrested by Transnational and Organized Crimes detectives following intelligence leads,” the DCI said.

They are currently being processed at the DCI headquarters before they are extradited to the UK to answer to their crimes.

