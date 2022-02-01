Two Murder Fugitives Arrested in Kilimani Extradited to UK

Two murder suspects captured in Nairobi over the weekend have been extradited to the United Kingdom to stand trial.

Following intelligence leads, Mohamud Abdihakim, 24, and Monteiro Mangal, 21, both British nationals, were arrested in Kilimani on Sunday.

They were wanted on an international warrant for the savage murder of Alex Smith, a 16-year-old from Wembley in northwest London.

Smith was assaulted at Munster Square on August 12, 2019 by a competing party of six guys driving two stolen cars, a Ford Fiesta and a Seat Leon.

Murder Fugitives Wanted in U.K Finally Extradited The two murder fugitives who were arrested by detectives last Wednesday, have finally been extradited to face trial in the U.K.

Mohamud Siyad Abdihakim ,24 and Monteiro Tariq Kennedy Mangal, 21, both British nationals, pic.twitter.com/Pjl04CXYmO — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 31, 2022

According to a police brief, the deceased was stabbed at least twice in the chest before the attackers fled.

The two apprehended fugitives are believed to have carried out the actual stabbing, while the other was driving one of the stolen cars, according to Metropolitan Police.

While on the run, the two had been hiding in Nairobi’s affluent Kilimani area in an attempt to avoid facing prosecution in the United Kingdom.

Tariq was found in possession of a dagger and a Somali identification card under Abdulahi Abshir Mohamed when he was apprehended.

Read: Two Murder Suspects Wanted in UK Arrested in Kilimani

Both were extradited to the United Kingdom to face charges for their actions.

Two other men, Yusuf Yusuf and Arif Biomy, have previously been sentenced in the United Kingdom for their roles in the murder.

Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti said Abdihakim was apprehended at AL-DAR apartments on January 26, while his accomplice was apprehended in a residence in Mideya Gardens where they had been hiding since sneaking into the country in 2019.

Kenya will not be a safe haven for fugitives, said Kinoti, who also warned that any other suspect hiding in the country had their days numbered.

“If you commit a crime be ready to face the law. We will smoke you out,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...