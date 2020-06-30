Two MPs Have Contracted Coronavirus – Speaker Muturi Confirms

Two members of parliament (MPs) have contracted the deadly COVID-19, national assembly speaker Justin Muturi has confirmed.

According to the speaker, one of the legislators has since been discharged from hospital and is self-isolating back at home.

The other case, he said, was in stable condition and is receiving medical attention in the general ward.

“Information available to the Office of the Speaker indicate that, we have two cases of the virus that have been reported among Members of Parliament.

“As of today, June 30, 2020, far from the speculations reported in the media and elsewhere, information available to the office of the speaker indicates that we have two cases of the virus that have been reported among members of parliament,” he told the House.

Noting that medical details of MPs are confidential, the speaker urged the media to desist from “sensationalizing the cases in Parliament as thought these cases were any different from the rest of the cases in the country.”

On Monday, reports indicated that six lawmakers had contracted the virus.

The Standard reported that one of the MPs was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) battling for their life.

Following the news that were spread in low tones due to the sensitivity of the matter, several other MPs rushed to the hospital for checkup, after they interacted closely with those infected.

One of those infected, the daily said, was a first time MP from Western Kenya and another one from the Coastal region, who interacted closely with the colleague in ICU.

“There is a major scare. Many of those who interacted with him have had to go for tests, and this figure might even be high by Monday (today) when the results of the majority who voluntarily did the tests are released. I know at least six MPs have so far turned positive and are in hospitals, one is in ICU,” said an MP quoted by the paper.

Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai has denied knowing of the health status of the MPs, terming it as a ‘private matter’ unless the MPs agree to disclose their statses.

“If true, it would be a matter of great concern, but as of now, there is no report made to us of any case,” Sialai said.

Kenya has so far recorded a total of 6,366 positive cases of COVID-19, 2,039 recoveries and 148 deaths.

The virus has spread across 41 out of 47 counties and has mostly affected males.

