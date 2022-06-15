Two More Suspects In Rongai Home Break-in Arrested in Kawangware

Two more individuals have been arrested in connection with a chilling attack on a female motorist in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County on Sunday morning.

The two were tracked down to a hideout in Nairobi’s Kawangware neighborhood. However, the gang leader, as well as four other suspects, are still on the loose.

Police are also on the lookout for the weapons they have been employing in their attacks on civilians.

The arrest of the two males raises the total number of suspects in custody in connection with the incident filmed on CCTV cameras in the Kandis neighborhood to five.

Two others, including an MPesa agent, were arrested in Mwiki on Monday when a man withdrew Sh240,000 from a store that had been robbed.

They were brought before a judge, and the police were given more time to hold them as the investigation progress.

Three other homes were raided on the same day the woman was accosted as she drove into her compound. She was robbed of cash and other valuables such as gadgets and jewelry.

The couple involved in the Sunday attack, as well as their housegirl, have been questioned about the incident.

Geoffrey Otieno told police he was absent when the incident occurred.

His 32-year-old wife was out on Saturday when she was attacked while driving home from a party in the nearby town.

When she got home, the woman said she contacted the house help to open the gate for her.

She stopped there for almost a minute as the housekeeper pushed open the gate, unaware that a gang that had been following her for a few meters was sprinting towards it.

She drove in once the gate opened. She claimed she saw her house help run into the house before she could park the vehicle.

The gun-brandishing gang attempted to break her Mercedes Benz S350 windows. One of the goons went upstairs to look for the housekeeper, but was unsuccessful, as she joined the couple’s two young children in their room and locked it.

Before fleeing, they took an unknown amount of money from her as well as other electronic appliances. The following day, the husband returned home to a distraught family.

The attackers, according to a squad of detectives from the Special Service Unit, were receiving instructions from a former rogue police officer who is now on the run.

