Two More Suspects In Lang’ata Robbery Nabbed In Mombasa, Sh2 Million Recovered

Police have in custody two more suspects in the Lang’ata robbery that led to the loss of Sh15 million belonging to a Chinese national, Wang Daoli.

The two prime suspects; Cyrus Kinyanjui and Alexander Kuria, were trailed to Mombasa by detectives from the Special Service Unit (SSU).

In a tweet, DCI said, Kinyanjui was on board a Toyota Vanguard Reg No. KDB 181P, in which some Sh2 million was recovered.

“32-Year-Old Cyrus Kinyanjui and his accomplice Alexander Kuria, 30 are in our custody being prime suspects in the Lang’ata thievery where 15 million shillings was stolen from a Chinese national three days ago,” tweeted DCI.

“Acting on intelligence, DCI’s Special Service Unit (SSU) detectives trailed the duo to Mombasa, where the 1st suspect on board a KDB 181P Toyota Vanguard was intercepted, recovering 2M shillings in cash from the vehicle.”

>>>detectives trailed the duo to Mombasa, where the 1st suspect on board a KDB 181P Toyota Vanguard was intercepted, recovering 2M shillings in cash from the vehicle. Upon apprehension, the second suspect who had no cash on him was also found to have deposited a million >>> — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 16, 2021

The vehicle, police said, was at the scene of crime and has since been detained as investigations continue.

Kuria on the other hand was found to have deposited Sh1 million into an Equity Bank account believed to be part of the sum lost.

On Saturday, sleuths nabbed four suspects; Kelvin Kimathi Mwaura, Purity Achieng, Bernard Ndiegu, and Serah Wanjiru Mwangi, all of whom were believed to have stolen the money.

Mr Daoli told the police that he left the money in a safe at his Lang’ata home only to find out it was missing later that evening.

“However when he came back, the safe was missing. Detectives are suspecting that the theft was an inside job and have since arrested four of his workers including the househelp, driver, and supervisor to assist with investigations,” DCI said.

