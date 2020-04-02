Two More Patients Succumb To COVID-19, Confirmed Cases Rise To 110

Two patients who had been infected with Coronavirus (COVID-19) have passed on.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded in the country to three.

Kenya reported its first coronavirus-related death on March 26.

Engineer Maurice Namiinda from Kiamlewa, Bungoma County, died at the Aga Khan Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

“The man who was suffering from Diabetes had arrived in the country on March 13, 2020 from South Africa via Swaziland,” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kagwe said the government has confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 110.

More Follows

