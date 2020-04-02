Two More Patients Succumb To COVID-19 In Kenya As Confirmed Cases Rise To 110

Two patients who had been infected with Coronavirus (COVID-19) have passed on.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded in the country to three.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said one patient died in Nairobi and the other in Mombasa.

Kenya reported its first coronavirus-related death on March 26.

Engineer Maurice Namiinda from Kiamlewa, Bungoma County, died at the Aga Khan Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

“The man who was suffering from Diabetes had arrived in the country on March 13, 2020 from South Africa via Swaziland,” Kagwe said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 110 after 29 more people tested positive for the virus.

The patients include 28 Kenyan citizens and one Congolese.

The CS said 662 samples have been tested for the last 24 hours.

Kagwe said the number of recoveries recorded in the country had risen to four after Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi tested negative for the virus.

Saburi, the CS said, will now face the law for defying self-quarantine directive after arriving into the country from Germany.

CS Kagwe also warned Kenyans against unnecessary travels especially of Nairobi residents to upcountry.

“We are discouraging mass movements of people from one point to another….we encourage you to stay at home where you are,” he said.

He directed Boda Boda, Tuk Tuk operators and all public transport users to wear masks at all times to prevent the spread of the virus.

At the same time, Kagwe denied that the government was lying to Kenyans when they announced that Brenda Cheruiyot and Brian had recovered from COVID-19.

An irate Kagwe castigated social media users who trivialized the lives of the two recovered persons.

He called upon the police to arrest those making these claims on social media platforms.

Brenda and Brian met President Uhuru Kenyatta via video chat on Wednesday when he applauded her for reporting to the hospital and limiting the number of contacts.

Further, the president praised her for her bravery.

“Let us follow Brenda and Brian’s example. We can contain this disease. For all of us who are out there, who have these symptoms..let us behave like these people and report symptoms. Let’s stay away..let us bring ourselves forward and be treated because it is treatable, there is no stigma,” he said.

A section of Kenyans took to social media to castigate Brenda saying her narrative on how she contracted the virus was inconsistent.

