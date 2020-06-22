Two More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Cases Rise To 4,797

59 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) raising the number of cases in the country to 4797.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi said the cases are from 2,354 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours.

This is a drop in the daily tests that the government has been conducting in the past few days.

Total cumulative samples tested so far stands at 142,366.

The 59 new cases are distributed as follows: Nairobi (28), Mombasa (21), Kilifi (3), Kiambu (2), Machakos (1), Kisii (1), Bungoma (1) and Webuye (1).

The cases in Nairobi are distributed in the sub-counties as follows: Dagoretti North (7), Kibra (5), Embakasi East (4), Embakasi North and Westlands (3) cases each, Embakasi West and Embakasi Central (2) cases each, Roysambu and Makadara have (1) case each.

Read: National Business Compact on COVID-19 Donates 20,000 Masks, Hand-washing Stations To The Youth

Age distribution of the new cases is between to years: are males and are females.

At the same time, two more patients have succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 125.

On a positive note, 73 more patients have been discharged from various hospitals after making full recovery. The number of recoveries recorded in the country so far now stands at 1,680.

Health Director-General Patrick Amoth reiterated that the government will continue to discharge non-critical patients for home-based care so as not to strain the country’s healthcare care system as the cases continue to rise by the day.

Read Also: Fact Check: Have Android and iOS Installed Covid-19 Contact Tracing App In Your Phone?

Yesterday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said a total of 550 Covid-19 patients had been discharged for home-based care.

The CS said, Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital has discharged 338 active cases while the Coast General Hospital has discharged 212 non-critical patients.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu