Two More Deaths Reported as Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Drops Further to 3.1%

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate has dropped to 3.1 per cent from 6 per cent recorded on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced 86 new cases from a sample size of 2,789 tested in the last 24 hours.

From the new cases, 84 are Kenyans and two are foreigners. 44 are females and 42 males.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 165,465 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,744,393.

The new cases are distributed in the counties as follows: Nairobi 27, Uasin Gishu 8, Kilifi 8, Mombasa 7, Busia, Migori, Kisii & HomaBay 4 each, Kericho and Machakos 3 cases each, Laikipia & Embu 2 cases each, Kiambu, Kisumu, Makueni, Murang’a, Nakuru, Nandi, TaitaTaveta, WestPokot and Kajiado & Elgeyo Marakwet 1 each.

123 more patients have recovered, 65 from various health facilities countrywide while 58 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care.

Total recoveries now stand at 113,612 of whom 82,542 are from Home Based Care & Isolation, while 31,070 are from various health facilities countrywide.

The Mutahi Kagwe led ministry also announced two more deaths.

The deaths occurred on diverse dates within the last one month. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,003.

Currently, there are 1,030 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,815 patients are under the Home Based Isolation & Care Program.

109 patients are in the ICU, 24 of whom are on ventilatory support & 70 on supplemental oxygen. 15 patients are on observation.

81 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 76 of them in general wards and five in High Dependency Units.

