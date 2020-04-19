Two More COVID-19 Patients Die In Kenya As Confirmed Cases Rise To 270

Eight more people have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) raising the total number of cases confirmed in the country to 270.

In a statement on Sunday Health Chief Administrative Secrecratraty (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi said two more people have succumbed to COVID-19 bringing the death toll to 14.

Dr Mwangangi said a total of 1330 tests have been carried in the last 24 hours.

The new cases include seven Kenyan citizens and one foreigner.

Three cases emanated from quarantine centres and five were picked by surveillance teams across the country.

“Four are from Mombasa, three from Nairobi and one from Kajiado. They are all aged between 17 and 65 years old.”

At the same time, the CAS said Seven more people have also recovered from the disease raising the number of patients who have survived the virus to 67.

She further noted that the situation in Mombasa just like in Nairobi is wanting as several regions in the area continue to record cases.

In the statistics from the county, Nyali leads with 11 cases, Mvita seven (7), Kisauni seven (7) and Changwamwe two (2).

According to the CAS, almost all the areas in Nyali have recorded cases of COVID-19. Bamburi lead with two cases, Beach Road, Mamba Village, Mogadishu, Mkomani, Maweni Kongea, Twiga Road and Umoja have recorded one case each.

She encouraged locals to support Governor Ali Hassan Joho in the fight against the menace.

CAS Mwangangi said community health policing and “Nyumba Kumi” Initiative will be enhanced in the coming days to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Some of the measures the government will be taking include using community health volunteers and deploying public health officers to man roadblocks together with the police.

“We will use technology in surveillance of those flouting curfew limits,” Mwangangi said.

Dr Mwangangi also confirmed that Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) and Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) are now testing COVID-19.

The CAS also warned Kenyans to be careful on masks they are buying as some rogue traders are now recycling Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and reselling them.

