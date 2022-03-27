On Friday, there were reports that three more bodies had been spotted floating at River Yala. In the most recent development, two of the three bodies have been retrieved from the River.

The other remaining body is yet to be retrieved with authorities claiming it was washed away by the waters. This brings the total county of bodies retrieved from the River to 29.

“We suspect the bodies have been swept from upstream by the flooded river because of the heavy rains reported in the highlands,” Gem Sub-county police commander Charles Chacha said.

In an operation led by local diver Nicholas Okeyo, the two bodies were retrieved and taken to Yala Sub-county hospital mortuary.

Read: Missing KWS Officer Francis Oyaro’s Body Among those Retrieved from River Yala

Reports indicate that one of the bodies was found blindfolded with a piece of cloth and the mouth gagged. The other was wrapped with a polythene bag over the head.

BREAKING: Two more bodies retrieved from River Yala bringing total count to 29. One of the bodies was blind folded with a piece of cloth, mouth gagged, while the second had a polythene bag wrapped over the head. pic.twitter.com/uaKy436dz2 — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) March 27, 2022

Last week, authorities confirmed that out of the 26 bodies retrieved from River Yala, 11 had been positively identified by families and collected for burial.

Notably, of all the 26 bodies, only one was a woman.

So far, four public people have been fully identified, a Nairobi hawker, two ex-police officers, (Philemon Cheruiyot Chepkwony and Peter Mutuku Kioo) and KWS officer Francis Oyaro who had been reported missing by the family.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...