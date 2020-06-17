Two MOH Officials Redeployed Again Following Corruption, Abuse Of Office Claims

Ministry of Health (MOH) CS Mutahi Kagwe has redeployed officials who have resisted transfer to other departments.

In a report by the Nation, the CS has ordered for the transfer of National Quality Control Laboratory (NQCL) Director, Dr Hezekiah Chepkwony, and Dr Pius Wanjala senior deputy director.

The two have been accused of conflict of interest and corruption. According to the legal department, the two officials have declined to develop and implement a disciplinary policy/code of conduct, and conflict of interest respectively.

The daily reports that as a result of the complaints, CS Kagwe moved Dr Chepkwony and Dr Wanjala to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and Kenya Medical Training College respectively, effective immediately.

“It has been decided that you be and are hereby deployed to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital/Kenya Medical Training College with immediate effect,” the CS says.

Their second redeployment letters state further, “In this regard, you are directed to report to the chief executive officer, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital/ Kenya Medical Training College for deployment on or before June 17.”

Dr Wanjala is accused of being a full-time employee at the law firm of Masika and Koross Advocates based at Hazina Towers Nairobi.

“Dr Wanjala’s case, where he practises as an associate advocate with Masika & Koross Advocates and other surrogate firms while still being a public officer is a flagrant violation of the Public Officer Ethics Act, the Employment Act (No. 11 of 2007), the Constitution of Kenya and other applicable laws,” the legal department says in a memo.

Dr Wanjala has therefore been found guilty of conflict of interest and abuse of office.

He has blamed his troubles on his stand against the appointment of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) CEO.

He has appeared in at least 10 cases affecting the PPB either as an interested party or counsel for the petitioners.

“The allegations of conflict being levelled against me were litigated in court and the court ruled against those who brought the case. If they want to bring the issues back, the simple thing would be to go back to the court and appeal,” said Dr Wanjala.

On June 5, CS Kagwe lamented about how cartels at the ministry were frustrating clean up efforts.

He noted that while 31 others had vacated office in May, some were still resisting the ouster and in some cases reshuffle.

“I have never seen this anywhere else. I do not think there is any other ministry that has encountered situations whereby individuals refuse to move until you physically send someone to assist them out. It’s a compelling situation.

“Restructure is an ongoing process and no resistance will stop it. The contract spells out where someone will work.

“You can be transferred anywhere or retire at 60 years. I assure you that all we are doing is within the contract of employment,” he said.

