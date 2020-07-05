Two Minors Found Dead In A Car Walked Into Athi River Police Station, They Never Came Out – Witness

Preliminary investigations into the death of two children in Athi River have established that they walked into Athi River Police Station, and never walked out, according to a witness account.

The police have established that the two, Alvina Mutheu, 3, and Henry Jacktone 4, walked into the station on June 11, according to a trader who the only witness so far.

The trader who runs a kiosk outside the police station told the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) that the two kids were not in the company of any adult.

Approximately two hours after the children walked in, a man and a woman came asking about the children, and the businessman directed them to the police station.

The two adults were the parents of the children, and it is reported that they were directed to the parking area where they met a senior police officer.

They filed an OB report at 1558hours on June 11.

The DCI is targeting to record statements from 15 individuals, among them police officers from the station. The businessman is the only witness, who is set to be grilled further.

At the time the children went missing, there had been reports of children knocked down by a motorist, though the details were scanty.

The police are also seeking to unravel a mystery on how the two children walked for more than two kilometres to the station, pointing out to a possible cover-up.

According to the owner of the car where the bodies were found, his car had faulty locks hence anybody could gain access.

The owner of the car is said to have found the bodies in the boot of his car’s boot, covered with a black paper bag.

However, the officer who was assigned to move the car on May 1 disputed the car owner’s account, saying that the Toyota Belta was securely locked.

The postmortem of the two bodies is set for Tuesday this week at the City Nortuary, to establish the cause o death.

