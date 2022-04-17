in NEWS

Two Minors Arrested Sneaking Bhang Into Industrial Area Prison

Industrial Prison
Bhang seized Industrial Area Prison [Photo/Courtesy]

Police in Nairobi are holding two minors arrested over the weekend while attempting to smuggle bhang into Industrial Area Remand Prison.

The girls aged, 15 and 17 years, had visited the facility on Saturday posing as relatives of one of the inmates.

They told the authorities that they wanted to deliver him some food and clothes.

However, upon search, the girls were found in possession of several rolls of bhang they intended to sneak into the prison.

The minors were questioned and later handed over to police at the facility for further interrogation before further action.

Police suspect that the minors were being used by another person to deliver the drugs into the prison.

They are likely to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

