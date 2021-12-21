Two Miners Die After Stone Quarry Collapses In Homa Bay

Two people have been confirmed dead after a stone quarry collapsed at Oyuer village in Rachuonyo North, Homa Bay County, on Monday night.

The victims have been identified as Tobias Ombija aged 38 and George Otieno Nyadiero, 42.

Kanyipir Location Chief Israel Okoth Amadi confirmed the incident saying the two died on the spot when the quarry collapsed at around 7:30pm.

Locals who responded to the scene managed to retrieve the bodies stuck beneath the debris of the 10th-feet cave several hours later.

Amadi told members of the press that the stone quarry where the accident happened is being operated illegally without approval from the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA).

This is the fourth tragedy to be reported in the Nyanza region this month.

On December 18, ten miners narrowly escaped death after a gold mine they were in collapsed in Ndira village, Siaya County.

The incident happened two days after another miner was killed in Waringa village.

Efforts are underway to retrieve the body of another miner trapped in Abimbo gold mine more than two weeks after the mine collapsed.

