Two Michuki Institute Students Drown in River Mathioya During a Photo Session

Two students from Michuki Technical Training Institute perished on Sunday afternoon after an outing to a nearby waterfall went bad.

The two students were part of a group of friends who had climbed to the Karuuga waterfalls for a day of merrymaking, according to residents of Iyego, where the tragedy occurred.

A female student, who has yet to be recognized, is believed to have slipped and fallen into the roaring waves of the overflowing Mathioya River while attempting to take a photo.

Witnesses said that another male student attempted to help the girl by jumping into the river, but was swept away by the currents.

Efforts to save the two had been fruitless as of Sunday evening, with efforts to recover the bodies set to resume on Monday.

In November 2021, a Bomet University College drowned as he attempted to take pictures at the Chepkulo River’s Kimaya Waterfall.

The 24-year-old was among a group of 13 students who had gone to the picnic site for a swimming and photography adventure.

He was reportedly swept by the waterfall’s raging waves as he advanced to a deeper side for a better photo position.

