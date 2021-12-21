Two men Sentenced to Life after Killing Boda Boda Rider in Love Triangle

A Siaya Court has sentenced two men who killed a boda boda rider caught up in a love triangle to life imprisonment.

According to the DCI, the incident dates back to 2018 where Ronald Otieno was run over by a car in the case of murder most foul.

The two men, Benjamin Odhiambo and Vincent Owuor were found guilty of murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code.

On the fateful night, the boda boda rider and his lover identified as Mercy Akinyi had gone to Bungasi Trading Center to enjoy a night out.

All was well until midnight when the lovebirds had a disagreement over an unknown issue prompting Akinyi to storm out of the place and board a Toyota Hilux that had been parked outside.

The vehicle then took off forcing the deceased to go after it with his boda boda in an attempt to get his girl back.

Together with his brother, the deceased attempted to flag down the car but it did not stop. The driver of the vehicle accelerated and hit the boda boda sending the passengers to a nearby ditch.

The detectives further revealed that Benjamin and Vincent tried to stage the murder as an accident and ran over the body of the deceased several times before escaping to an unknown destination.

“An autopsy conducted by Dr Thaddeus Masawe at Siaya County referral hospital confirmed that the deceased died as a result of head injury. The head was crushed, while the limbs, ribs and legs were all broken.” DCI further said.

While pronouncing her judgment at the Siaya High Court, Hon Justice R. E. Aburili stated that the court was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the two indeed were guilty as charged.

LIFE SENTENCE FOR TWO MEN WHO KILLED A BODA BODA RIDER OVER HIS GILFRIEND Justice has finally been served to the family of Ronald Otieno, from Sigomere in Siaya County, that has been grieving the death of their son since November 2018, when he was run over by a vehicle. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 21, 2021

