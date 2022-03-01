Two Men Handed 50-year Jail Term, Sh63 Million Fine for Drug Trafficking

Two men have been sentenced to 50 years behind bars and an additional fine of Sh63 million for trafficking drugs.

The two, Mohammed Oloo and Abraham Hassan were handed the sentence by a Wajir Court after having been found guilty of trafficking Cannabis Sativa worth Sh21 million.

In revelations by the DCI, the incident happened in April 2021 when the duo was intercepted at Athibool in Wajir county, ferrying 700kgs of the illegal drug to Nairobi.

The lorry ferrying the consignment had been divided into compartments at the top, where the drug disguised as bags of cement was carefully concealed.

Read: Ibrahim Akasha To Spend 23 Years In Jail For Drug Trafficking

The second accused person, Abraham Hassan who absconded the court session was sentenced in absentia and his Sh1 million bond was forfeited to the State.

A warrant of arrest for Abraham Hassan has been issued with detectives launching a manhunt for him.

Notably, the owner of the lorry that was used to transport the drugs has been granted 14 days to show cause why the lorry should not be forfeited to the state.

It’s 50 years Behind Bars for Bhang Traffickers Two men have been sentenced to 50 years behind bars and a fine of 63million slapped on them by a Wajir court, for trafficking in narcotics. In a ruling delivered by Senior resident magistrate Mugendi Nyagah, the accused pic.twitter.com/62tmcLY32G — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 28, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...