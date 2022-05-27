Two Men Found Dead in Stolen Vehicle in Lucky Summer

Bodies of two unidentified males have been found in a stolen vehicle in an open ground around Gathecha.

Police discovered the bodies in a Toyota Vitz (KCH 715Z) that was stolen in Lucky Summer on Sunday.

The cops in a statement said they received a call from a friend who said they saw the vehicle at the field.

Read: West Pokot Woman who ‘Married’ Holy Spirit Found Dead

“He went to the scene accompanied by police officers and on arrival, he identified the vehicle to be his although the front and rear number plates had been removed,” police said.

On peeping through the window, the cops saw the two bodies with a foul smell emanating from the vehicle.

The bodies had blisters all over them. It is said that the deceased persons could have died of strangulation.

Read Also: Bodies of Two Men Found in Abandoned Car in Ruiru

The bodies have since been moved to City Mortuary for identification and autopsy.

More follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...