Two Makueni Teachers Escape Mob Lynching after Fleeing with Sh1 Million from Politician

Two Makueni based teachers escaped a mob lynching at Mtito Andei after fleeing with Sh1 million belonging to a politician.

In a series of tweets by the DCI, the funds were reportedly given to the two by a politician who was campaigning in the area. It was supposed to be shared among other netizens but they opted to have it to themselves.

They were forced to seek refuge at a police post after rowdy boda boda users decided to pursue them.

”The two teachers based at two local Primary Schools stormed Kambu police post and went straight behind the report office desk with dozens of motorbike riders hot in their pursuit,” the DCI said.

The officers who manned the police post came to their rescue and tried to calm the rowdy crowd that was baying for their blood. A reinforcement from Mtito Andei police station was also called and the mob dispersed.

Authorities have revealed that investigations into the same have so far commenced.

The incident comes just a few hours after DP Ruto toured the region and pledged to give sex workers Sh1 million capital.

While making a stopover at Mtito Andei, Makueni County, Ruto while popularizing his bid for Presidency ahead of the 2022 polls asked the sex workers to organize themselves into a Sacco that will receive a Sh1 million boost.

This, the DP said would help the sex workers pursue their dreams and get into other ventures that will yield good benefits for them. The move elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans with the majority castigating Ruto for misplaced priorities.

