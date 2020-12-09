Two Kirinyaga Remandees Likely To Have Died Of Suffocation – Autopsy

Two men who died while in remand at Wang’uru police station in Kirinyaga in November, may have been tortured to death.

According to government pathologist, Dr Johansen Oduor, the deceased persons could have also died of suffocation due to overcrowding in the cells.

Dr Oduor also noted that more samples have been taken to ascertain what killed the remandees.

Read: Two Remandees In Kirinyaga Succumb To Covid-19-related Complications

“Once the results of these analyses are released plus what we have found out after the postmortem then we will be able to determine the actual cause of death,” he said.

John Njeru, 28 and Martin Musyoka, 57, had been arrested on November 27 only for the police to report that they had developed Covid-19 related symptoms.

They were rushed to Kimbimbi Hospital but were later discovered in the morgue. They were marked “unknown African males”.

Read Also: Kirinyaga OCS Transferred After Two Remandees Allegedly Succumbed To Covid-19

Their families are demanding justice for their departed loved ones and want causes of death ascertained.

OCS at the police station, Francis Bundi, and his deputy are said to have been transferred soon after the incident.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu