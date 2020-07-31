Two Killed, Six Others Injured After Silo Bin Collapsed At Mombasa Port

Two people died and six others injured at the port of Mombasa on Friday after a fertiliser silo bin fell on them.

The accident is said to have occurred at about 5.10 pm at the Portside Freight Container Station, which is owned by Governor Hassan Joho’s family.

A police report identified the deceased as 44-year-old James Mwangi Gathendo and 35-year-old machine operator Vikash Singh.

Those injured were listed as Harrison Munyaka (30), Keya Biria (25), Rebecca Maranga (28), Morris Oluoch (27), Laik Ahmed (25) and Bibi Rama (27).

They were treated at the Coast General Hospital and discharged.

Confirming the accident, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Acting Managing Director Rashid Salim said that the incident occurred inside the port at shed number 7/8 when some engineers from a private firm were installing a fertilizer bagging equipment.

“We have immediately teamed up with relevant authorities to establish the actual cause of the accident, ” said Salim.

