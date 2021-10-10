Two Killed on Diverse Dates Over Memory Cards

Two families are mourning the loss of their loved ones killed on two separate occasions.

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, the deceased were murdered for demanding for their memory cards from their assailants.

The most recent incident was reported on Friday night in Nairobi’s Huruma area where a secondary school student was stabbed to death by a friend.

The 19-year-old victim was stabbed three times by an attacker who is yet to be arrested.

“The Form III student at Huruma’s Brainiac Secondary School succumbed to two stabs on the head and a third one at his chest, when his assailant who was unwilling to give back the storage device brandished a knife and attacked him,” Kinoti said, adding that the student succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Police have launched a manhunt for the person who committed the heinous act.

The other incident occurred in Busia on October 2. The victim, only identified as Owino, was struck to death by a George Oduri with a machete.

On the fateful night at around 9 pm, the deceased had walked into his attacker’s compound demanding for the storage device.

“Oduori had become so obsessed with the contents in the memory card, that he could not contemplate parting with it, opting to kill its owner instead,” said Kinoti.

After killing Owino, Oduri buried his remains in a shallow grave in his farm.

The matter was reported on Friday by the attacker’s wife after a week of daring threats from him.

“Police have since arrested the suspect and cordoned the said grave, awaiting orders for exhumation and subsequent autopsy of the body.”

