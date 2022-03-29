Two Kenyans Intercepted At Indian Airport Smuggling Gold Worth Ksh113 Million

Two Kenyan nationals are under investigation in India after they were busted smuggling gold valued at Ksh113 million at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

According to Indian news outlets, the duo was intercepted after arriving from Nairobi, via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Customs officers who searched the Kenyans found 19 bars of gold bars concealed in hidden pockets.

The gold, the authorities told the press, weighed about 15.57 kilograms.

One of the passengers allegedly admitted to having visited the Asian country on multiple occasions, about four to five times in the past, each time carrying gold. The other man in his company was a first-timer.

A senior customs officer at the airport told the media that Dubai is the preferred location for smuggling gold into India and that Nairobi is a new route.

“This is a new route. The involvement of Kenyan nationals in gold smuggling is not very common too,” the official is quoted as saying.

The Kenyans were held as a probe into the incident continues.

