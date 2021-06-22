in TECH

Two Kenyan Startups Among 15 Selected for Sixth Class of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa

(Photo courtesy)
Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa
Google announced the Startups Accelerator: Africa program in 2018 to support the startup ecosystem, and has so far supported 67 startups from 17 African countries who have collectively raised $72M and created 2800 direct jobs.
This year, the tech giant selected 15 high-potential startups to join its most diverse class yet, with 47% women co-founders from across seven countries and seven sectors. The companies are using technology to build exciting products as they work towards solving some Africa’s biggest challenges, with massive potential to contribute to the billion-dollar Africa internet economy GDP.  Below are the companies selected for the sixth class of Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa

Angaza Elimu (Kenya): an Education technology startup delivering quality and relevant education on-demand using AI.

Chekkit (Nigeria): A patented consumer intelligence, engagement & loyalty software-as-a-service for authentication, and tracking and tracing of consumer goods and pharmaceutical products.

Emergency Response Africa (Nigeria): A healthcare technology startup connecting first responders and verified emergency-ready hospitals to emergency victims.

Envisionit Deep AI (South Africa): RADIFY is the AI product developed by Envisionit Deep AI that detects and highlights abnormalities across medical diagnostic images.

GeroCare (Nigeria): A cloud-based hospital that enables individuals to provide regular home medical care for their elderly loved ones.

Khula! (South Africa): An ecosystem of digital platforms (mobile and web) that exist to make the agricultural value chain more efficient & fair.

Ndovu (Kenya): A micro-investment platform providing access to financial markets, financial literacy and tools to diversify financial risk.

Nguvu Health (Nigeria): Preventive and Corrective Tech for mental health

OneHealth (Nigeria): A digital-first pharmacy and healthcare platform, leveraging technology to provide access to medicines, information and healthcare providers.

PayWay Ethiopia (Ethiopia): With its fully functional payment technologies, PayWay is digitizing payments in Ethiopia.

Tabiri Analytics Inc (Rwanda): Comprehensive and automated cyber security as a service for enterprises in the underserved markets.

Tendo (Ghana): Tendo enables anyone in Africa to sell online with zero capital investment.

Third.Design (Tunisia): A software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that helps individuals easily design 3D immersive experiences.

Vittas International (Nigeria): A tech-enabled financing platform that extends credit to healthcare SMEs in Nigeria.

Whoosh (South Africa): A digital payments solution enabling merchants and businesses to expand online.

GoogleSTartups

Written by Vanessa Murrey

