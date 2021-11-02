Two Kenyan Drivers Risk 20 Year Jail Term or Sh20 million Fine Each for Exporting Scrap Metal

Two Kenyan drivers have been fined charged by a court in Loitoktok for ferrying scrap batteries to Tanzania without a licence.

Francis Njoroge and Isaac Njama admitted to the courts that they were transporting the products without a requisite licence from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) The duo risks a jail term of up to 20 years each or a Sh20 million fine each.

The two drivers are the first victims in violation of a 2015 law that was imposed to criminalize exportation of scrap metals. The scrap metals act also requires that the owners of the trucks used by the drivers be forfeited to the State.

The 2015 law bans the exportation of scrap metals including spent-lead-acid-batteries (SLABs).

The stringent measures imposed on the exportation of scrap materials are aimed at retaining raw materials for value addition purposes, and to tighten the exportation environment for lead.

