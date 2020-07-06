Two Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus

Two Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

In an internal memo, managing director Naim Bilal asked the other employees to put into practice measures laid down by the ministry of health.

They include, wearing of masks, washing hands, sanitising and observing social distance.

“Despite our good efforts, it has emerged that two of our staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

“While appropriate protocols have been activated to prevent infection from the affected staff, the situation calls for enhanced personal responsibility within and outside BH to protect ourselves, colleagues, families and others,” Mr Bilal said.

The broadcasting company management further advised those who might have come into contact with the affected staff to get tested for the virus or self-isolate.

Those feeling unwell have also been urged to seek medical attention.

Kenya’s virus load is on the rise with an average of 261 persons testing positive on a single day.

So far, positive cases are at 7,886. These have been attributed to bad behaviour among the citizens.

Recovered cases stand at 2,287 while 160 others have died.

Earlier today, president Uhuru Kenyatta lifted the cessation of movement order, noting that containing the spread of the virus is now a personal responsibility.

He did however note that should the Covid-19 situation deteriorate, the country will be forced to revert back to lockdown.

Bars and public gatherings have been banned for another 30 days while places of worship have been reopened.

Only 100 people will be allowed in for a one hour service. Persons under the age of 13 and those above 58 will worship at home.

Flights, both international and domestic will resume on July 15.

