Two IT Graduates Charged with Cybersquatting with Intention to Commit Fraud

Two Information technology graduates have been charged with cybersquatting. George Omondi Auch and Christopher Okite were accused of creating a domain name using the name of Apex Steel without the company’s consent.

The two allegedly committed the offense between January 15 and February 2 at an unknown place. They were arraigned before the Milimani law courts where they were charged with committing the offence contrary to the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.

Section 28 of the Act prohibits the creation of a business name, trademark, domain name or phrase used by another person on the internet without authority or right.

The duo risk a jail term not exceeding two years, or a fine not exceeding Sh200,000 or both.

According to the police, the two graduates were counterfeiting trade marks with the intention to obtain money by false pretenses.

They were released on a Sh100,000 bail each. The case will be mentioned on June 3, 2022.

