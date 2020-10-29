Two IEBC Staffers Die Of Covid-19, 12 In Critical Condition

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has lost two staffers to Covid-19 while 12 are admitted in hospital after contracting the virus.

The remaining staffers are said to be in panic after they were forced to go to work, despite the management having not fumigated the offices.

Among those who have died include Isiolo IEBC county manager David Katitia Ole Melita who died on October 17 and a pool driver working at the IEBC headquarters in Nairobi.

“In the last two weeks, more cases of Covid-19 related infections have been reported in the commission leading to hospitalisation of the infected staff and leaving some in very critical condition,” said IEBC acting CEO Hussein Marjan.

Marjan has already banned staff physical meetings of more than 20 people unless approved by the management.

“Staff who interacted with any of the recently confirmed Covid-19 cases to go on self-testing and self-quarantine for 14 days and report status to the CEO or the director HRA,” added the memo.

Chairman Wafula Chebukati denied reports that his wife, daughter and himself had also contracted Covid-19.

“I know there are some people who would want me to be sick but I am okay and working in the office,” Chebukati said.

There have been rising infections of Covid-19 in the country in the recent weeks, forcing President Uhuru Kenyatta to convene an extraordinary session of the National and County Governments Co-ordinating Summit to discuss the rising Covid-19 cases.

“The extraordinary session has been convened in light of the resurgence of Covid-19 infections across our nation, as exhibited by the fact that Kenya has recorded its highest number of Covid-19 monthly fatalities in October 2020,” read a statement from Statehouse on Wednesday.

As of October 28, the country had recorded 51,851 infections, 950 deaths and 35,258 recoveries.

