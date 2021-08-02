Two Gunmen Shot Dead in Botched Kilimani Car-jacking

Two suspected thugs were on Sunday night shot dead in a shootout with police following an attempted carjacking in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

The gunmen had subdued a taxi driver and his client at Kilimani’s Chania Avenue, before robbing them of their mobile phones and taking over their Toyota Vitz at around 10pm.

As they were about to flee the scene after what they thought was a successful mission, the thugs were confronted by the police who were responding to the victims’ distress call.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects were ordered to surrender but instead engaged police in a shootout as they attempted to escape.

“The officers tactically responded with rapid shots, fatally injuring the duo,” DCI said on Monday.

Four mobile phones including the two stolen from the victims were recovered from the suspects.

Also recovered were a Russian-made pistol and two other handguns.

After the incident, the victims were escorted to safety and the bodies of the suspected gangsters taken to a city morgue pending identification.

