Two Guards Charged With Theft of Jewelry Valued at Sh4 Million

Two private security guards were yesterday charged with theft of jewelry and household items valued at Sh4 million.

Appearing before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto at Kibera Law Courts, the two, Newton Ongosi Mose and Richard Nyamatenia denied the charges.

They were released on Sh500,000 bond or Sh300,000 cash bail each with the case set for mention on May 11, 2021.

The incident is reported to have happened at St James Apartment in Lavington, Nairobi on February 11, 2021, where the two served as security guards.

The duo is said to have broken into one of the houses and took away with assorted gold bangles, gold rings, pearl necklaces, copper bracelets and silver rings.

Other items that were reported stolen included a Channel mademoiselle perfume, a wooden clock valued at Sh450,000 and USD1,000.

The complainer narrated that she left her house under the charge of a house girl and upon returning, the padlock to the main door was missing and the house ransacked.

The owner of the house then sought the intervention of authorities where the two who were suspects were arrested.

