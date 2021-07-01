Two Guards Charged After Allegedly Stealing Beer Worth Sh10,200 from KRA Facility

Two guards have been charged for breaking into a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) storage facility in Lang’ata.

Samuel Marwa and Longinus Nyanyuki are said to have stolen beers worth Sh10,200 on June 26. The alcoholic beverages consisted of 21 cans of Whitecap worth Sh4,200 and 30 cans of Tusker Lager valued at Sh6000.

Appearing before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki, the duo denied the charges and claimed they got the beers from General Service Unit (GSU).

They told the presiding magistrate that the officers gave them the alcoholic drinks after helping them move the beer from the facility into a waiting vehicle for relocation.

They are jointly accused of breaking and entering into the KRA storage unit. Marwa on the other hand was separately charged with handling stolen goods. It is alleged that the beer was discovered in his home before he moved it.

The court heard that Marwa had reportedly brought a motorcycle to cart away the beer before he was nabbed by an officer in-charge of the store.

The alcoholic drinks had been kept as exhibits in cases involving tax evasion and fraudulent customs stickers.

The suspects have been released on a Sh50,000 bond and a cash bail of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on July 15.

