Two Gor Mahia Players In Trouble Over Lusaka Chaos

Gor Mahia keeper Boniface Oluoch and captain Kenneth Muguna are in trouble with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for allegedly attacking and abusing match officials in Lusaka, Zambia.

In a letter to the club through the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) the duo has five days to respond to the charges before it is heard by the CAF Disciplinary Board.

The incident occurred on February 21st following Gor Mahia’s elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup by NAPSA Stars after Lesotho ref Lebalang Mokete awarded the hosts a controversial late penalty.

Gor were leading 1-2 and were a breath away from reaching the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup till the 94th-minute penalty changed everything.

The players allegedly accosted the ref and his assistants after the final whistle.

The two are facing a possible ban and fines if found guilty.

