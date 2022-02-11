Two Foreigners Among Six Suspects Nabbed in Kitengela Over Robbery Incidents

Six suspected thugs have been arrested in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

Among the suspects were a Burundian, a Tanzanian, and a university student. They have been charged in connection with a spate of violent crimes in Kitengela town and surrounding areas.

According to investigators, the suspects may be responsible for the increase in robberies with violence in Kitengela and its environs.

The six were apprehended in Mlolongo town, where they had been hiding.

DCI detectives are pursuing other individuals on the run, said Isinya Deputy County Commissioner Justus Musau.

Sleuths from Machakos County’s Kitengela and Mlolongo police stations apprehended the six as part of a sting operation to apprehend criminals threatening communities in Machakos and Kajiado counties.

Residents of Mlolongo and Kitengela towns have expressed concerns about rising insecurity, particularly in the last four months.

According to Musau, cops pounced on the suspects after receiving a tip from the public and conducting forensic data analysis.

The criminal group is believed to have been targeting high-end estates and forcing their victims to withdraw cash from all mobile money apps on their phones before fleeing with electronics.

During the raids, police found a variety of electronics, including television sets, hoofers, guitars, laptops, and cell phones.

A bible was also discovered with a number of mobile phone sim cards and ATM cards tucked inside. Also seized was the suspects’ gateway saloon car.

Police, according to Musau, are on high alert to stop criminal groups intimidating locals, particularly in Kitengela town.

The suspects are being held at Kitengela police station until Monday, when they will be arraigned at Kajiado Law Courts.

