Two Fishermen Dead After Boat Capsizes In Lake Victoria

Two fishermen have been confirmed dead after the boat they were traveling in capsized in Lake Victoria.

Confirming the same Nyangina Beach Management Unit chairman Joseph Ouma Kaseu said the fishermen were on a fishing expedition when their boat was rammed into by a ferry.

This reportedly happened due to vision impairment as the captain of the ferry could not see clearly due to darkness.

The two who died were from Nyangina beach in Suba North constituency, Homa Bay County. Two others were however rescued after swimming to the shore of the lake.

The bodies of the two are yet to be recovered with relevant authorities still searching.

More to follow:

