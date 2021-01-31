in NEWS

Two Ferries Collide in Likoni Channel – Video

likoni ferry
Likoni Ferry. [Courtesy]

Two ferries have collided in the Likoni Channel on Sunday, January 31, 2021, Kahawa Tungu can authoritatively report.

The ferries collided while moving in the opposite direction, but no casualties were reported.

Kahwa Tungu could not immediately establish the names of the ferries involved and the extend of damage caused.

Here’s the video:-

More follows:-

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

likoni

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing delegates at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County on Saturday, January 30, 2021 [Photo/Courtesy]

Gloves Off: Uhuru Says Young People Need Jobs And Not Ruto’s Wheelbarrows