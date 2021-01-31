Two Ferries Collide in Likoni Channel – Video

Two ferries have collided in the Likoni Channel on Sunday, January 31, 2021, Kahawa Tungu can authoritatively report.

The ferries collided while moving in the opposite direction, but no casualties were reported.

Kahwa Tungu could not immediately establish the names of the ferries involved and the extend of damage caused.

Here’s the video:-

Ferries collide in Likoni channel pic.twitter.com/u5Qf7bK8ST — Francis Muli (@FmuliKE) January 31, 2021

More follows:-

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu