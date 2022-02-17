Two Fake Lawyers Arrested in Thika for Conning Clients

Two people, a man and a woman have been arrested in Thika for using false identities to swindle money from clients.

According to the DCI, the duo masqueraded as lawyers and received money from clients in the form of legal fees.

They were arrested following an operation done with the help of officials from the Law Society of Kenya (LSK). This was after numerous complaints from clients.

Apparently, one had received Sh70,000 from a client after claiming to be a lawyer who would help with legal aid. Upon confrontation, he said he was not licensed for the same.

“One of them had received Sh70,000 from a client and when we confronted him during the raid he confessed that he was not licensed to offer legal services,” LSK Chairman Daniel Gachau said.

Notably, LSK says the two are only part of a group that has been terrorizing people claiming to be lawyers and receiving money with no legal aid offered.

Thus, Gachau says these arrests serve as a warning to weed the crooks who have been operating in different parts of the country.

The two will be arraigned in court to answer to the same as the society hunts for more people involved in the same.

