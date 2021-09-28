in NEWS

Two Escape Unhurt As Light Plane Crashes In Ngong

Kajiado plane crash
[Photo/ Courtesy]

A light plane, registration number 5Y-CEE, on Monday crashed at KBC area, Ngong, Kajiado county.

The plane had on board a pilot and a student who escaped unhurt from the accident.

The two had taken off from Wilson Airport in the afternoon for a training session when the accident happened, with the plane crashing on its back.

Those on board were immediately removed and managed to walk away without injuries.

plane crash
[Photo/ Courtesy]
They were however taken to the hospital for checks.

Police have begun investigations to determine the cause of the accident.

