Two Escape Unhurt As Light Plane Crashes In Ngong

A light plane, registration number 5Y-CEE, on Monday crashed at KBC area, Ngong, Kajiado county.

The plane had on board a pilot and a student who escaped unhurt from the accident.

The two had taken off from Wilson Airport in the afternoon for a training session when the accident happened, with the plane crashing on its back.

Those on board were immediately removed and managed to walk away without injuries.

They were however taken to the hospital for checks.

Police have begun investigations to determine the cause of the accident.

