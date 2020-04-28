Police Search For Two People Who Escaped From Quarantine Facility In Nyeri

Two people have escaped from a quarantine facility in Nyeri county.

According to a Citizen Digital, the two were being held at the Wambugu Farm mandatory quarantine facility.

County commissioner Lyford Kibaara said the unidentified individuals were apprehended for violating curfew orders.

Mr Kibaara said “it will not be business as usual” until they are found.

Last week President Uhuru Kenyatta warned those escaping from quarantine facilities. He noted that they will be arrested and forced to complete the 14 day mandatory quarantine period.

“What we have said is that those breaking the regulations we have given, no need to take them to the police station. Let them be taken to mandatory quarantine. If they break those rules again, take them back. We cannot have a few people erode the efforts we have made,” the head of state said.

“For those that escaped, we will get them and they must finish their quarantine period. We know you and we will find you. You can’t be a burden on law abiding Kenyans if you were found violating curfew measures to tame Covid-19,” he continued.

He also noted that Kenyans are taking lightly the threat posed by coronavirus.

“Those that think this disease does not exist: for the safety of your family, and your loved ones, do that is necessary to protect them. Stay away. Do not put people at risk because you do not think it is serious,” he added.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe also asked the escapees to surrender and avoid arrest.

“Those people should surrender themselves back to the quarantine facilities failure to which they could even be mopped out and taken back, so they should not expose themselves to such possibility,” said Kagwe.

This was after 32 people escaped from a facility in Mandera and 50 others at KMTC, Nairobi.

As of Monday, COVID-19 cases stood at 363.

