Two Dwarf Giraffes Discovered In Uganda, Namibia By Scientists

Scientists have discovered two dwarf giraffes, one in Uganda and another in an undisclosed location in Namibia.

Giraffes are widely known for their height that makes them stand out among other animals. Most grow to 15 – 20 feet, approximately 4.5 – 6 meters tall.

According to scientists, an 8 1/2-foot (2.6 meter) giraffe was discovered in Namibia hence came as a surprise.

Three years earlier, a 9-foot 3-inch, approximately 2.8 meter giraffe was also discovered in a Wildlife park in Uganda.

“It’s fascinating what our researchers out in the field found. We were very surprised,” Julian Fennessy, co-founder of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation is quoted by Reuters.

Apparently, both the giraffes were captured with the standard long necks but short, stumpy legs.

According to the publication, the condition is known as Skeletal dysplasia and mostly affects humans hence uncommon in wild animals.

In a different account of events last year, the world’s only white giraffe found in Kenya was fitted with a GPS tracker at Ishaqbini conservancy in Garissa county after poachers killed two of the three remaining white giraffes.

The giraffe was said to suffer from a rare condition called leucism, that alters its genetic traits, hence the white colour.

A white female giraffe and her calf were killed by poachers in March last year leaving only one surviving giraffe with the rare trait.

Following the deaths, the board of Ishaqbini community conservancy sent a request to the Kenya Wildlife service to have the remaining Male Giraffe fitted with a GPS tracking device.

The exercise was conducted with support from the Northern Rangelands Trust and Support Giraffes Now.

“We are thankful for the tremendous help from KWS, Save Giraffes Now and the Northern Rangelands Trust in furthering community efforts to safeguard wildlife species. The giraffe’s grazing range has been blessed with good rains in the recent past and the abundant vegetation bodes well for the future of the white male,” said Ahmed Noor, Manager Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy.

